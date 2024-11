Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Speaks To Donald Trump Thrice After US President Poll Win: 'We See Eye-To-Eye On Iranian...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel Prime on Sunday said that they had multiple conversations with the 2024 US Presidential election winner, Donald Trump, within a few days of in America.

The conversation focused to tighten the strong alliance between Israel and the US and the two nations see“eye-to-eye on Iranian threat in all its components,” said Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, reported The Times of Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and spoke three times since the septuagenarian politician won the US Presidential held on November 5.

“We see eye-to-eye on the Iranian threat in all its components, and the danger posed by it. We also see the great opportunities before Israel, in the expansion of peace, and in other realms,” The Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu on Sunday.

Israeli PM had also said that he talked about“great opportunities before Israel in the field of peace and its expansion”. The United States is Israel's ardent supporter. The US has also provided assistance to Israel during its war in Gaza, and strikes in Lebanon, and Iran.



According to analysts, Netanyahu enjoys a longstanding friendship with Donald Trump and he was hoping for his return to the White House and now expects America's greater assistance in Israel's war against Hamas.