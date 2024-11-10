عربي


Mangroves: Guardians Of Coastal Ecosystems


11/10/2024 8:30:44 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report com:

Mangroves are true superheroes of our coastlines-they buffer against storms, nurture countless species, and lock away carbon! From purifying water to supporting local economies, these vibrant ecosystems do it all. Let's rally together to protect and celebrate our mighty mangroves for a greener, more sustainable future!


Mangroves: Guardians Of Coastal Ecosystems Image

