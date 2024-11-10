Ten Russian Kamikaze Drones Enter Belarus Airspace During Latest Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 10 Russian Shahed one-way attack drones breached Belarusian airspace from the territory of Ukraine on the night of November 10 and also returned to Russia via its territory.

This was reported by the Belarusian Hajun watchdog monitoring project, Ukrinform reports.

According to the platform, the drones passed through the "Belarusian corridor" en route Slavutych-Prypiat, flew from Chornobyl and Loyevo and toward the Mozyr district.

Some of the unmanned aerial vehicles later made a U-turn over Belarus and flew in the opposite direction. Thus, one of the drones returned to Chernihiv region of Ukraine and flew back into Belarus already in the Gomel district before heading to Russia from there.

According to tentative reports, at least three Shaheds disappeared from radars over Belarus near Bragin, in the Mozyr and Yelsk districts. The Belarusian Air Force did not scramble fighter jets to intercept the targets.

As Ukrinform reported, as of 9:30 on Sunday, November 10, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 62 drones that the Russians had launched at Ukraine since the late hours of Saturday, November 9.

It was initially reported that 10 Russian UAVs left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Moldova, Belarus, and the Russian Federation.

On the morning of Sunday, November 10, a drone was discovered in Kaushan district near the village of Farladan.