BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital Launches Multi-Specialty OPD Services

The OPD service were launched in the presence of Dr Shafiq Ahmed Director – Urology, Andrology & Renal Transplant, BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital and Dr Rohit Bansil Associate Director – Neuro Surgery & Neuro Spine BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi, along with Dr Tanveer Iqbal from Sheikh Ul Alam Hospital.

Dr Shafiq Ahmed Director – Urology, Andrology & Renal Transplant, BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital will be visiting for the OPD on 4th Sunday of every month and Dr Rohit Bansil Associate Director – Neuro Surgery & Neuro Spine BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, will visit on 1st Sunday of every month at Sheikh Ul Alam Hospital.

During the launch, Dr Shafiq Ahmed Director – Urology, Andrology & Renal Transplant, BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi said“With the launch of Urology & Renal Transplantation OPD services, we aim to extend the medical help and support to the patients here in the city and nearby regions. With recent advancements in technology, the treatment protocol for prostate related ailments and renal transplants have become minimally invasive with the advent of robot assisted procedures. Our expert team has a vast experience of performing complex urological and renal transplant surgeries through Robotic technology.

With over a decade of conducting regular OPD's in Srinagar, our team has provided access to the latest robotic technology to the residents and this OPD launch with the support of Sheikh Ul Alam hospital also aims to bring expert care another step closer to the people of J & K.”

Dr Rohit Bansil, Associate Director- Neurosurgery & Neuro-spine, BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi said“We are happy to launch specialized neurosurgery and neuro-spine OPD services in Srinagar. This new OPD is a testament to our commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes for patients in this region. People often come to us with conditions such as headache, migraines, sudden or acute onset of dizziness or unconsciousness, trouble walking, loss of balance, sensation or coordination, trouble seeing with one or both eyes, speech problems, difficulty swallowing, etc. These symptoms may be of serious ailments. If diagnosed early treatment outcomes improves significantly.”

The goal of setting up this multi-specialty OPD is to ensure efficient management of the disease and availability of specialised medical help in their neighbourhood. Offering quality healthcare services along with cutting-edge technology, BLK-Max Hospital, is already a chosen tertiary care facility for patients from this region.

