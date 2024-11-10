Al Khater, UNRWA Commissioner-General Discuss Several Humanitarian, Political Issues
Date
11/10/2024 2:00:20 PM
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Sunday via video conference with the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) HE Philippe Lazzarini.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the UNRWA, as well as the serious humanitarian and Political repercussions of the Israeli Knesset's approval of draft laws banning the UNRWA's activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, after it had previously approved a draft law classifying the agency as a terrorist organization.
The two sides also discussed the impact of the Israeli obstacles on the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for UNRWA, based on its firm and supportive stance toward the legitimate rights of the fraternal Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
