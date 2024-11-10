Emcure Pharmaceuticals Teams up with MS Dhoni to Bat for Stroke Awareness Across the Country

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 08 November 2024 – Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announces the launch of a public awareness campaign on stroke prevention with cricket legend, MS Dhoni. Under this initiative, Emcure and Dhoni, through a urge everyone to be aware about symptoms of stroke and educate at least one person for identification of stroke and spread its awareness.

According to epidemiology studies conducted in India, over 1.8 million people suffer a stroke each year, making it a leading cause of death and disability. Therefore, Emcure has taken upon itself to help raise awareness on brain stroke, its symptoms and understanding the importance of timely intervention to save lives and improve outcomes for countless individuals. Known for his sharp instincts on the field, former and multiple World Cup winning captain, MS Dhoni will now help educate the nation on the critical signs of stroke and the need for swift, decisive action when these symptoms appear.

At the heart of the campaign is the “BEFAST” (1) approach—a simple, memorable acronym that outlines the key symptoms of stroke, making it easier for public to recognize and act swiftly.

• B stands for Balance loss,

• E for sudden Eyesight changes,

• F for Face drooping,

• A for Arm weakness,

• S for Speech difficulties, and

• T signifies the Time to call emergency medical services without delay

Just as every second counts in a cricket match, Dhoni highlights that recognizing these signs and taking immediate action by calling emergency medical support could be the key difference between recovery and lasting impact.



Speaking on the initiative, Dr. N. Ichaporia, Consulting Neurologist Pune shared, “For every minute a stroke goes untreated, the brain loses 1.9 million cells. Immediate care at a capable stroke centre can drastically improve outcomes. With the increasing incidence of strokes in India, prompt measures are essential to make public aware about the importance of early identification and intervention. We emphasize the importance of swift action using the BEFAST method.”





MENAFN10112024005232011781ID1108869802