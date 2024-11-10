Emcure Pharmaceuticals Announces Strong Q2FY25 with 20% Revenue Growth and 38% Profit After Tax Growth

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 7, 2024: Emcure Pharmaceuticals (BSE:544210, NSE: EMCURE) today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2024. The company demonstrated strong performance across geographies, achieving robust revenue and profit growth.

The quarter saw strong growth especially in the International businesses that grew 25% YoY and 18% QoQ. The Canadian business continued to perform well, achieving a 51% YoY growth, driven by robust growth in our base business and our subsidiary, Mantra. The Rest of the world market business grew 29% YoY aided by strong growth in both ARV and Non-ARV segment. The company continues to see strong traction in its key focus markets. Europe experienced steady growth of 6%, driven by an increase in our base business. Emcure’s Domestic business grew by over 15% to ₹ 933 Cr, led by a steady performance in our base business and further aided by Sanofi distribution agreement.

Commenting on the results, Satish Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “Emcure witnessed a strong performance in Q2. We have made significant investments in both our International and Domestic businesses over the past 2 years and the benefits of these efforts are starting to particularly reflect in the growth of our International business. Our recent inorganic additions – Sanofi partnership in India and Mantra acquisition in Canada – are now fully integrated and our focus is now on deriving both revenue and operational synergies. Moving forward, we aim to enhance the margins by leveraging operating efficiencies, while continuing to drive strong growth in both Indian and International markets through new product launches and market share gains.”





