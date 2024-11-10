IMC Hospital Announces Groundbreaking New Medical College in Jeddah, Aligning with Vision 2030 to Advance Saudi Arabia’s Healthcare Future

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) The International Medical Center (IMC) Hospital is proud to announce a strategic in Jeddah's healthcare education landscape through the establishment of a state-of-the-art medical college. Set to cover 13,581 square meters and span six floors, the new IMC Medical College will have a capacity of 1,200 students and will provide academic programs in Medicine, Nursing, and a Master’s in Public Health. The college is positioned to become a beacon for future healthcare professionals, equipping students with advanced skills that align with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The IMC Medical College represents IMC’s commitment to elevating the standard of healthcare education in the region and contributing to Saudi Arabia's goals of a knowledge-based society. Dr. Walid Fitaihi, Chairman and CEO of IMC Hospital, remarked, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our leadership for this invaluable trust. Two decades ago, when we laid the IMC hospital’s foundation, we made a promise to bring about a transformative shift in the private healthcare sector. Today, we renew that promise with a commitment to deliver another transformative leap, this time in private health education. With this, we aim to contribute powerfully and effectively to realizing our nation’s cherished Vision 2030.”

As Saudi Arabia moves towards the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the IMC Medical College will play a vital role in preparing healthcare professionals who are not only knowledgeable but also socially responsible and dedicated to improving public health. The new programs, developed in partnership with leading experts, will foster a learning environment where future medical leaders can excel, innovate, and contribute to the Kingdom's flourishing healthcare sector.

The construction of the IMC Medical College will begin soon, with completion targeted within the coming years. With this new educational hub, IMC is poised to become a significant player in the region’s healthcare education, enhancing the Kingdom’s ability to produce homegrown healthcare professionals who will lead the sector forward.





