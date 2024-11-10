Alesayi Holding Group Showcases Latest Real Estate Innovations and Projects at Cityscape 2024

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Participating through its sector across multiple fields with its subsidiaries covering development, asset management, and hospitality at Cityscape 2024.



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Date 10 November : Alesayi Holding Group is gearing up for a significant presence at Cityscape 2024, taking place in Riyadh from November 11 to 14. The Group will represent four of its leading real estate subsidiaries: Aqarat for Development and Growth, Saudi Real Estate Development Company, Alesayi Hospitality, and Adar for Asset Management, highlighting the Group’s diverse expertise in these sectors.



With a long-standing history in the real estate sector dating back to 1949, Alesayi Holding Group has grown under its strategic vision to become a leading player in the Saudi market. The Group established Aqarat for Development and Growth in 1992, followed by the Saudi Real Estate Development Company in 1995 to keep pace with the rapid growth of the sector. In 2014, the Group ventured into hospitality with Alesayi Hospitality, which offers comprehensive hotel management services across the Kingdom. In 2016, the Group launched Adar for Asset Management, swiftly positioning itself as a leader in providing integrated solutions for commercial, residential, and tourism projects.



Mr. Mohammed Omar Qassem Alesayi, Member of the Board of Alesayi Holding Group, emphasized the Group’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030, stating, “Our participation in international exhibitions such as Cityscape reflects our dedication to building local and international relationships and sharing expertise, reinforcing our position as a leader across various fields.”



Eng. Hani Habashy, CEO of Alesayi Holding Group, added, “Cityscape offers us a valuable platform to showcase our ambitious vision in real estate and highlight projects that address the evolving needs of the market.”



Alesayi Holding Group is focused on fostering strategic global partnerships that ensure the delivery of innovative, high-quality real estate solutions, aligning with the Kingdom’s goals of becoming a leading investment and tourism destination.







