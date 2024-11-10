Road Closure VT Route 117 Jericho
Date
11/10/2024 8:45:36 AM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Press Release – Traffic Notification road closure
VT Route 117 is closed at Skunk Hollow Rd in Jericho due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Regards
VSP Williston
legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN10112024003118003196ID1108869755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.