MAJID AL FUTTAIM UNVEILS THE REGION’S FIRST NET-POSITIVE MOSQUE AT TILAL AL GHAF

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, UAE, 8 November 2024: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, today opened the Middle East’s first net-positive mosque under the name of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim.

The mosque, located in the Group’s flagship Dubai community, Tilal Al Ghaf, integrates sustainable and modern design practices in support of the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, ensuring energy efficiency, resource optimisation, and minimal environmental impact.

His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, General Manager, Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, said: "The opening of the first net-zero emissions mosque in the Middle East is an achievement that reflects our deep commitment to the principles of sustainability, this project represents a significant shift in the field of environmental sustainability and highlights our fruitful collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim in implementing this initiative. It serves as a live example of a successful partnership between the public and private sectors, setting a new standard for responsible innovation in building and maintenance, it also aligns with the noble Islamic values that advocate for environmental preservation and protection."

H.E added: "This project perfectly aligns with the United Arab Emirates' Vision 2030, which focuses on achieving a balance between economic development and environmental conservation. We reaffirm our commitment to supporting this ambitious green agenda, and we hope that this project will inspire more initiatives across the region and the world. It encourages all sectors to adopt innovative solutions that contribute to building a sustainable environment, ensuring safety and prosperity for future generations."

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said: “It is a great honour to inaugurate the Majid Al Futtaim Mosque, a symbol of our late Founder’s enduring legacy and a tribute to his commitment to serve the communities in which we operate. As the first net-positive mosque in the region, this space has been thoughtfully designed as a cornerstone of the community, blending sustainable design principles with Islamic values.

We would like to thank the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department for their full support of this project, helping us to maximise our positive social and environmental impact.”

As a result of a series of key sustainable features, the Majid Al Futtaim Mosque is set to become the first bespoke project to achieve BREEAM certification. This assessment recognises measures of performance, which are set against established benchmarks, evaluating the building’s specification, design, construction, and use.

The mosque’s construction incorporates advanced mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems, renewable energy sources, and sustainable building practices designed to achieve a net-positive status. Key features include a robust renewable energy system with 203 solar photovoltaic panels, providing a total installed solar capacity of 116.73 kWp and generating over 204,121 kWh annually, providing more than 115% of the mosque’s energy demand. The excess green energy is supplied back to the grid to be used across the communnity. Additional energy-efficient systems include a solar-powered hot water system, LED lighting, an efficient HVAC setup, EV charging stations and a Building Management System (BMS) to optimise energy consumption. Water efficiency, air quality, and non-toxic materials have been employed to ensure a healthy environment, with responsibly sourced, low-carbon materials prioritised to reduce its overall carbon footprint.





