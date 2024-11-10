Wildfires in New York City impact suburbs, air quality

(MENAFN) Wildfires in the northeastern United States have been escalating, particularly impacting New York City’s suburban areas and deteriorating air quality over the weekend. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported significant progress in containing a wildfire along the Palisades Interstate Parkway, which had burned through 39 acres. This fire is located on the western banks of the Hudson River, just 13 kilometers from Central Park in Manhattan, bringing the threat of smoke and fire dangerously close to the city.



As of Saturday, the fire service had contained 40% of the blaze, with ongoing efforts from ground crews and fire engines. In response to the growing wildfire concerns, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality alert for New York City, Rockland, and Westchester. The alert warned of hazardous air conditions due to increased particulate matter from wildfires in nearby northern New Jersey, causing a brown haze to obscure the city’s skyline.



In addition to the Palisades fire, a large wildfire near Jennings Creek, which spans Passaic County in New Jersey and Orange County in New York, remains a major concern. This fire, covering 2,000 acres, is uncontained and continues to pose a threat to at least 10 structures. Firefighters are working to control this fire, but it remains a significant challenge due to its size and proximity to populated areas.



These wildfires have prompted widespread concern not only for the direct impact on nearby communities but also for the worsening air quality, which has affected residents across a broad swath of the region. As the fires persist, authorities remain vigilant, and residents are advised to take precautions against the hazardous smoke and particulate matter in the air.

