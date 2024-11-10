Sudan rejects US accusations of hindering delivery of humanitarian aid

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Sudanese rejected U.S. accusations of hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by the ongoing conflict in the country. Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), which is responsible for overseeing humanitarian efforts, issued a statement in response to comments made by U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan, Tom Perriello. The government accused Perriello of launching a targeted campaign against the HAC, rather than addressing the actions of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which it claims have obstructed aid efforts.



The statement from the HAC accused the RSF militia of looting, detaining, and obstructing humanitarian aid, as well as besieging vulnerable populations and denying them access to essential resources like food and medicine. It emphasized that the humanitarian situation in Sudan has been exacerbated by the actions of the RSF, and that the government has made substantial efforts to facilitate aid delivery.



According to the HAC, between January 1 and November 6, it issued over 12,000 movement permits for humanitarian organizations, authorized more than 1,000 trucks to enter through key crossings, and approved nearly 3,000 visas for foreign aid workers. The government also pointed out that it had contributed more than $600 million in support, including exemptions on taxes and customs, as well as providing transportation and supplies for aid.



Despite these claims, the Sudanese government’s response highlights ongoing tensions over humanitarian access in the region. The U.S. and international agencies have continued to pressure Sudan to allow unimpeded aid delivery, as millions remain in urgent need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict.

