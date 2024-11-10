Fuel tanker crash in northern Philippines results in 1 death, 20 injuries

(MENAFN) A deadly fuel tanker crash occurred early Sunday morning in La Trinidad town, Benguet province, in the northern Philippines, when the vehicle exploded after crashing into a roadside store. The tanker, carrying 40,000 liters of diesel fuel, lost control while descending a road due to a malfunctioning brake. It plowed into a store, fell on its side, and spilled its fuel, leading to a fire that broke out shortly after 1 a.m. local time.



The driver, who was the sole fatality in the incident, was reportedly still inside the vehicle when emergency responders arrived. As they were attempting to rescue the driver, the tanker exploded, damaging nearby houses and vehicles. Over 20 people were injured in the explosion, though the exact number of casualties is still being confirmed.



Local firefighter Oswald Ponso stated that it took firefighters five hours to extinguish the blaze, which was complicated by the large volume of fuel involved. The explosion caused extensive damage to the surrounding area, and several homes and cars were affected.



An initial investigation revealed that the truck's brake failure was the cause of the accident, with the driver losing control as the vehicle slid down the road before crashing into the store. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

