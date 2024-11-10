7th CIIE concludes in Shanghai with new high of USD80B in tentative deals

(MENAFN) The 7th China International Expo (CIIE) concluded in Shanghai on Sunday, recording an impressive $80.01 billion in tentative deals for one-year purchases of goods and services. This represents a 2% increase compared to the previous year, reflecting the growing significance of the event in global trade. The expo, which ran from November 5 to 10, showcased China’s continued commitment to international trade and economic growth, providing a platform for global companies to tap into the Chinese market.



This year’s expo attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions, setting a new record for participation. Among the notable attendees were 297 Fortune Global 500 companies, alongside leaders from various industries, further elevating the event’s prestige. The presence of foreign dignitaries, including prime ministers from Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Serbia, underscored the global importance of the event in fostering international cooperation.



In addition to the exhibitors and political figures, the expo saw around 3,800 journalists from both domestic and international media outlets, highlighting its broad appeal and media coverage. Attendees were introduced to over 400 new products, technologies, and services, showcasing the latest innovations across a wide range of sectors, from technology to consumer goods.



Since its debut in 2018, the CIIE has grown into a crucial platform for promoting China’s new development paradigm. It has provided significant opportunities for global businesses, strengthening China’s position as a key player in international trade and economic development. The expo not only promotes trade but also emphasizes China’s role in shaping global commerce and fostering international partnerships.

