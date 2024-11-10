Liverpool secures 2-0 victory against Aston Villa in English Premier League

(MENAFN) Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, extending their lead to five points at the top of the English Premier League. The match, held at Anfield, saw Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez open the scoring in the 20th minute. Mohamed Salah then doubled the lead in the 84th minute, securing all three points for the Reds. With this win, Liverpool moved to 28 points from 11 matches, strengthening their position at the top of the table.



Aston Villa, on the other hand, remains in the lower ranks with 18 points, struggling to climb higher in the standings. Liverpool's nearest challengers, Manchester City, suffered an unexpected 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Stadium. Despite a first-half goal from Norwegian star Erling Haaland giving City the lead, Brighton mounted a strong second-half comeback, with Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley scoring within five minutes to secure the win.



Brighton’s victory moved them up to fourth place in the league with 19 points, while Manchester City, still in second place, now sits on 23 points. The loss highlighted the unpredictability of the Premier League this season, as City was unable to maintain their momentum against the resilient Brighton side.



Liverpool's continued dominance and Manchester City's surprise defeat have set the stage for an exciting title race. As the season progresses, both teams will be looking to maintain their form and fend off the competition, with Brighton now firmly in the mix for a top-four finish.

