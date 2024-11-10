Southport Author Letitia Burton Wins Silver Medal In Moonbeam Children's Book Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Southport children's author Letitia Burton won her fourth prestigious award last night, the Silver Medal in the Moonbeam Children's Awards in the category of about animals or pets.

Austin tells the heartwarming story of a baby robin who, through tough love and resilience, learns to fly after being pushed out of his nest by his mother. Austin has previously been honored with the Purple Dragonfly Book Award.

The inspiration for Austin came from a true story shared by Reverend Paul Whitmore during a sermon at Southport Congregational Church. The tale of a baby robin rescued by a Bernese Mountain Dog and its journey to flight captivated Burton, who collaborated with Australian illustrator Caitlin O'Dwyer to bring the story to life.

It was a biography of Dr. Seuss that Burton read to one of her daughters ten years ago that first inspired her to become a children's author, she explained during her acceptance speech. Ted Geisel was working as a journalist in New York City during World War II. Following the War, he travelled to Germany where he met German children who were prejudiced and realized that the most important audience to reach in a society was not the adults he had been writing for.

It was children. Burton said she closed the biography and realized she too was meant to write for children. She signed up for a writing class the following week. The next year, she left her job at Accenture, where she had worked for two decades, so she could focus on writing. "We are doing important work," she told the group of authors and publishing industry executives. "We are teaching children how to navigate the inevitable ups and downs of life. We are teaching them how to be good friends."

Burton's other notable works include Soar: The Incredible Journey of Hendrix and Ryder, which follows twin osprey brothers on their perilous migration from Long Island Sound to South America, earning the Benjamin Franklin Silver Award in 2023. Soar was used successfully in the 3rd and 4th grade curriculum at The Bryn Mawr School in Baltimore last Spring. After reading Soar to the students, lower school librarian Christine Roberts invited members of the Maryland Conservation Corps to set up migration games for the students to enhance their learning of ospreys and conservation efforts in the Chesapeake Bay.

Burton has also published Guthrie and Gretzky, a story about two geese who are best friends but have to adapt to a new kind of friendship after tragedy strikes. Guthrie and Gretzky won the Mom's Choice Award in 2023.

Burton's books foster a love of birds and the natural world.

The Moonbeam Awards celebrate excellence across various categories for children's literature. Burton and other winners were honored at an awards ceremony in Traverse City, Michigan.

For interviews or to schedule a school or nature center visit, please contact Letitia Burton at [email protected] .

SOURCE Southport Press

