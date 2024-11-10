Bannu: Tribal Elders Reject District Committee On Gas And Petroleum In North Waziristan, Threaten To Block Access To Oil Wells

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bannu, November 7, 2024 - Elders from the Shiwa and Spinwam areas of North Waziristan have rejected the newly formed district committee overseeing and resources in the region, threatening to block all access roads to oil wells if the Mesmoon Khel and Tori Mir Ali tribes are excluded from royalty shares.

During a protest outside the Bannu Press Club, followed by a press conference, tribal leaders from Shiwa and Spinwam, including Malik Muhammad Noor Khan, Malik Rasheed Khan, and Malik Matiullah Khan, voiced their concerns.



They highlighted that two oil and gas wells in their area are now successfully operational, contributing to production: "We have no issue with who the government allocates oil and gas to, but we cannot allow any other regions beyond Mesmoon Khel and Tori Mir Ali to share in the royalties. We accept the commission formed by the Chief Minister on royalty matters, but we reject the district-level committee, especially as it includes the Utmanzai tribe, which we do not agree with and refuse to recognize."

The elders urged the Bannu Division Commissioner to consider their concerns and ensure that any committee formed includes their input: "Any committee created without our consultation will not be acceptable to us, as these oil wells utilize our 4,000 acres of land. We handed over this land to the government at minimal rates with the hope that it would benefit our tribes and secure our children's future."

They warned that if their input is ignored and other tribes are included in their royalties, they will escalate their protests by blocking all access to the wells and refusing cooperation on any future projects. Protestors held placards and chanted slogans, declaring the district committee "unacceptable."