Why Some Pakistanis And American Muslims Support Donald Trump's Return To The White House

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Hafsa, a resident of Peshawar, has surprised friends and family with her enthusiastic support for Donald Trump's recent presidential victory in the United States. She believes stands out as a rare peace-promoting leader among recent American presidents. "Trump's approach," she says, "has been distinct, showing restraint from military interventions-unlike many of his predecessors. I believe he has a unique capacity to end ongoing conflicts, particularly those in the Muslim world."

Hafsa points to the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where daily casualties are rising, as an area where Trump could make a significant impact. "After his withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, there's hope that Trump could now guide the world toward peace, unlike President Biden, who failed to bring stability." For Hafsa, Trump's return to the White House is a hopeful prospect for a more peaceful future.

In the recent election, Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, securing another term in office. While his victory has sparked global debates, many Muslims in both the U.S. and Pakistan view Trump as the preferable choice. Zahid Qureshi, a Pakistani-American, believes Trump's policies resonate strongly with Americans, including Muslim communities. "Americans here take their vote seriously; they think through the issues rather than protesting in the streets. Trump's agenda touched on critical points, including immigration. He promised to curb illegal immigration that often leads to rising crime-a promise that swayed many voters."

Zahid notes that Trump's policies on reducing taxes and expanding trade strengthened his support. In particular, he observes that many Muslims back Trump because of his stance on reducing military conflicts. "He assured voters he'd end the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza within 90 days. For American Muslims, his non-interventionist stance, as demonstrated by the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan, was a compelling reason to support him."

Some Pakistanis who support Trump also hope he might play a role in addressing local issues, such as the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Zahid, however, remains skeptical. "I doubt Trump's election will directly lead to Imran Khan's release, though Trump has praised Imran on various occasions, so he might express concern over Pakistan's political situation. Such a statement could have significant repercussions for the Pakistani government."

Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Ijaz Khan, former head of International Relations at Peshawar University, sees two main groups in Pakistan rallying behind Trump: PTI supporters, who believe Trump's close ties with Imran Khan could influence his release, and those disillusioned by President Biden's unwavering support for Israel, who hope Trump will adopt a more balanced approach in the region.

However, Dr. Khan calls these beliefs misconceptions. "Whether it's Biden, Trump, or Harris, U.S. foreign policy will prioritize American interests. Trump's supporters may think he'll limit support for Israel, reduce aid, or pressure Israel to negotiate, but such expectations are likely unrealistic. Many Muslims and other groups in the U.S. voted for Trump this time around simply because Biden's term saw economic challenges affecting businesses and livelihoods."

As Trump's victory raises mixed expectations globally, many Pakistani and American Muslims view his leadership as a potential break from previous policies, hoping it will usher in an era marked by peace and stability. Whether Trump will deliver on these aspirations remains to be seen.