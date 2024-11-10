130,000 people in Valencia protest Spain’s response on floods

(MENAFN) On Saturday, an estimated 130,000 protesters took to the streets of Valencia, voicing their anger over the political mishandling of catastrophic floods that claimed the lives of more than 220 people. The demonstration, which initially aimed to be a silent march, turned into a passionate outcry with chants like “Murderer” and “While he was dining, the people were drowning,” directed at local authorities. The central demand of the protest was the resignation of Carlos Mazon, president of the Valencia region, with the protesters accusing the government of gross incompetence.



The protesters’ frustrations were fueled by what they saw as the Valencian government’s failure to manage the crisis. They criticized the lack of timely warnings, disorganization in the cleanup process, and doubts about the government's ability to handle the necessary reconstruction. One spokesperson voiced the collective sentiment, saying the government had mishandled the natural disaster and would be incapable of addressing the long-term recovery needs of the region.



Clashes with police broke out outside city hall as the protest intensified. The storm system, which led to Spain's deadliest natural disaster in recent history, left 223 confirmed dead, with 48 bodies still unidentified and 78 people still missing, according to Transport Minister Oscar Puente. Despite the severity of the situation, the Valencian government's decision to send flood alerts to residents only after the worst of the disaster had passed has drawn harsh criticism. Many victims were caught by surprise in dangerous situations, such as being trapped in cars or on lower floors of buildings.



The protesters' anger also stemmed from the perceived ineffectiveness of the regional leadership in preventing or mitigating the damage caused by the flooding. They accused the government of failing to respond adequately both in the moments leading up to the disaster and in the aftermath, further deepening the sense of injustice among the residents of Valencia.

