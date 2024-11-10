‘Overwhelming’ Support For Nyay Yatra, Claims Delhi Congress Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) On the third day of Delhi Nyay Yatra, city chief Devender Yadav on Sunday thanked Delhiites for their“overwhelming” support, saying that people are looking up to the party to save them from misrule and injustice of the AAP government.

While passing through areas like Shanti Nagar and Inderlok, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president took brief halts to listen to the grievances of shopkeepers, residents and association members.

He also offered prayers at Inderlok Gurdwara.

“We want to remain in touch with the city residents and know about their problems. This will help us devise policies in future that will mitigate their hardships,” said Yadav.

Yadav said Arvind Kejriwal and his associates were taking credit for works done by the Congress government during its 15-year rule to make Delhi a green and clean Capital city in the world.

He said during the Yatra, Congress workers were interacting with residents of every Assembly constituency to expose the inaction and incompetence of the AAP government, which squandered the past 10 years in constant fights with the Lieutenant Governor and the bureaucracy under Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi.

Yadav said that he was overwhelmed by the support of the people for the Yatra throughout its route, as people expect the Congress to usher in a new era of progress and development in the Capital, and save them from the misrule and injustice of the AAP government.

He said that the aim of the Yatra was to get justice to the unemployed youth, women and the elderly, who have not received their pensions, lakhs of poor people who have not been issued rations cards and other suffering citizens, as the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP have done gross injustice to them through corruption and misrule over the past 10 years.

The Delhi Congress chief said that when Congress workers and leaders interacted with the local people during the Yatra, they received a litany of complaints like getting dirty water or not getting water through the DJB pipes, accumulated garbage everywhere as the MCD vans rarely come to lift the filth, water-logging and mishaps during monsoon, air pollution and traffic congestion and other such problems.

He said that while people suffered, Kejriwal and his associates in the Aam Aadmi Party and Government prospered and filled their pockets by implementing the corrupt liquor policy, construction of classrooms and other such deals.

The third day of the Yatra coincided with five-time MLA and Congress leader Chaudhary Mateen Ahmed joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Mateen Ahmed has represented the Seelampur Assembly constituency five times from 1993 to 2015. Previously, he served as the Vice President of the Delhi Jal Board and was appointed chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

On Saturday, the Yatra passed through Chandni Chowk main market, Sadar Bazar, and Azad Market before culminating at Bara Hindu Rao after covering nearly 25 km.

The Delhi Congress Yatra is being held in four phases, starting November 8, and it shall culminate in Timarpur on December 4.

The first phase of the Yatra would cover 16 Assembly constituencies starting from Chandni Chowk and the second phase from November 15 to 20 would cover 18 seats.

As many as 16 Assembly constituencies would be covered in the third phase from November 22 to 27 and 20 seats in the fourth from November 29 to December 4.