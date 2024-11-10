Swachh Bharat Mission: Nalasopara Residents Get Respite From Open Defecation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) The Swachh Bharat Mission has played pivotal role in making areas open defecation-free and bringing relief to residents across the nation.

As the scheme focusses on building toilets and securing a hygienic surroundings for all, the issue of open defecation has largely been addressed. Today, everyone including the elderly, women and young children have been spared from the discomfort of going outside to relieve themselves.

The residents of Nalasopara, situated about 60 kms from Mumbai, have immensely benefitted from the scheme. Speaking to IANS, they shared the 'welcome change' in their lives and also expressed gratitude to Modi government.

Surendra Kumar Patel commented, "We are now living more comfortably. Women and children, who used to face many issues when they had to go outside to use the washroom, are particularly relieved. Open defecation is over, and having a toilet inside our homes has ended a major issue. Earlier, it was very challenging if anyone needed to go to toilet at night. We are grateful to the government for bringing this change."

Rakesh Prajapati, another resident of Nalasopara, who has lived here for 20 years, shared, "In the past, we used to go outside for our toilet needs, and the women particularly faced difficulties. But now, thanks to the government, under Swachhta Abhiyan, we have bathroom within our homes. This has allowed us to live more comfortably, fulfilling a basic essential for a decent quality of life."

Sangeetha Vishwakarma, a resident of Santosh Bhavan in Nalasopara, mentioned, "Earlier, we had to use common toilets, which were often unclean and caused health issues, but we had no other choice. Now, with the government providing individual toilets in every household, our problems are solved. As a woman, I understand how difficult it was without a private washroom, so I am very thankful to the Centre for this."

The Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban (SBM-U) was launched on October 2, 2014, with the goal of making the country free from open defecation and ensuring 100 per cent scientific management of solid waste .

This ambitious campaign galvanised nationwide support and went to become the world's largest behavioural change movement. By 2019, it celebrated the construction of over 100 million individual household toilets, with more than 600,000 villages declared ODF and paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

As of September 2024, over 5.87 lakh villages across India have achieved ODF Plus status, with over 3.92 lakh villages implementing solid waste management systems and over 4.95 lakh villages establishing liquid waste management systems.