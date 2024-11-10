Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Ammo Depot In Bryansk Region, Russia General Staff
11/10/2024 7:11:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a strike on the ammunition depots of the 1060th Material and Technical Support Center in Russia's Bryansk region, with at least two fire points and signs of secondary detonation observed.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , as conveyed by Ukrinform.
The target was the former 120th arsenal of the Russian Ministry of Defense's Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate. On the night of November 10, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' drone units, in coordination with other branches of the Defense Forces, struck the facility.
"At least eight explosions were recorded. Objective control results indicate at least two fire points at the military facility and signs of secondary detonation," the General Staff reported.
As of 6:00 on Sunday, a strong fire continued to rage at the site in Bryansk region. Efforts to clarify the results of the strike are ongoing.
"The successful joint combat work of all the components of the Defense Forces on important targets of the Russian Armed Forces will continue," the General Staff emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of November 10, the authorities of Moscow and Moscow region announced a large-scale drone attack, with private houses and vehicles on fire.
