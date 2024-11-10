US election representative unveils shocking issue with young voters

(MENAFN) In Nevada, a surprising issue has emerged in the 2024 election: thousands of mail-in ballots are being rejected due to signature mismatches, particularly among younger voters. According to Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar, many young voters, especially "Zoomers," struggle with consistent pen-to-paper signatures, as they are more accustomed to signing digitally on screens. This has become a significant issue in Nevada, a key battleground state where close races could be determined by the validity of a few ballots.



Aguilar explains that automatic voter registration and the use of digital signatures—often created on devices—have led to more frequent mismatches when compared to traditional hand-signed ballots. Younger voters, in particular, may not yet have a fully developed signature, increasing the likelihood of rejected ballots that need to be "cured" or verified before the counting deadline.



Election reform advocate Debra Cleaver, founder of VoteAmerica, argues that relying on signatures as the primary means of validation is outdated, suggesting alternatives such as using birth dates or partial Social Security numbers as unique identifiers. Cleaver points out that states like California have seen over 3% of ballots rejected due to signature mismatches, a problem that could affect outcomes in tight races.



The problem of mismatched signatures extends beyond young voters, affecting older individuals and those who have recently changed their name, such as newly married voters. To address this, Nevada officials are sending text alerts to voters, a strategy more likely to reach younger generations.



As of Thursday, Nevada had counted approximately 94% of its ballots, with Donald Trump projected to win the state’s six electoral votes, holding 51% of the vote compared to Kamala Harris' 47.2%. Both President Joe Biden and Harris have reportedly conceded to Trump, who has secured at least 292 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 needed to win the presidency.

