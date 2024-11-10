London Great Mughal Exhibition Displays Pieces From Kuwaiti Islamic Antiques Museum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nusaibah Ben-Shaibah





LONDON, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- The Victoria and Albert Museum in London, United Kingdom, is holding an titled "The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence", in collaboration with the Islamic Antiques Museum of Kuwait.





About 20 rare pieces from the collection are being displayed at the exhibition, which aims to celebrate the extraordinary creative output and internationalist culture of the Golden Age of the Mughal Court (about 1580-1650) during the reigns of its most famous emperors: Akbar, Jahangir and Shah Jahan.





The exhibition opened to the public on Saturday November 9, and will continue until May 4 of next year.





The imperial workshops employed Hindu and Muslim artists from various areas of the empire to create hybrid art that is distinguished by its design and beauty, the exhibition traces Mughal art from jeweled pottery, carpets, velvets and the art of architecture and books. (end)





nbs







MENAFN10112024000071011013ID1108869581