Trump possesses three options for secretary of state

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald is considering three potential candidates for the position of Secretary of State, according to *Politico*. The list includes Florida Senator Marco Rubio, former National Intelligence Director Richard Grenell, and Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty. The information was shared by Robert O’Brien, Trump’s former national security adviser, during a meeting with conservative members of Congress.



Rubio, known for his hawkish foreign policy stance, was an early supporter of military aid to Ukraine but has recently called for an end to the conflict, describing it as a "stalemate." He also voted against a $95 billion foreign aid package in April that included around $60 billion for Ukraine. Hagerty, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Japan before entering the Senate, shares Rubio's skepticism about foreign aid, voting against the same aid package, citing concerns over the US-Mexico border. Both Rubio and Hagerty are known for their hardline positions on China, with Hagerty specifically advocating for sanctions against Chinese tech companies and warning about the threat China poses globally.



Grenell, who briefly served as acting director of national intelligence in 2020 and as Trump’s ambassador to Germany, is a close ally of the president-elect. Grenell has been involved in diplomatic efforts with Ukraine and is reportedly inclined to push for a swift resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war, even if it requires Ukraine to make substantial concessions.

