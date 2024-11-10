NATO acknowledges that Ukraine is losing

(MENAFN) is increasingly aware that Ukraine is facing significant challenges in its ongoing conflict with Russia, with the situation expected to worsen as winter approaches, according to *Foreign Policy*. Western officials are concerned that a Russian victory could solidify Moscow's influence in Europe and result in a stronger Russian military presence near NATO's borders. The article, published on Wednesday, suggests that Russian President Vladimir is exploiting uncertainty in Washington, while a perceived leadership vacuum in Kiev is testing Western resolve.



The report highlights that Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities have heightened fears of power and heating shortages, especially during the harsh winter months. Additionally, Moscow's attacks on Ukrainian ports are disrupting vital supply chains, further straining Ukraine’s military capabilities. As the conflict continues to shift in Russia's favor, the strategic outlook in both the US and Western Europe is evolving, with a potential Russian victory seen as a major setback for NATO and the West.



Moscow's military operation, which began in February 2022, was partly driven by Ukraine's ambitions to join NATO, a goal that remains a significant point of contention. Experts, including Ruth Deyermond from King's College London, warn that a ceasefire or a reduction in US support for Ukraine would be seen as a retreat by Russia, damaging the credibility of the US on the global stage. Meanwhile, political shifts in the US could lead to a reevaluation of its aid to Ukraine, further weakening its international influence. Russia has stepped up strikes on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure, claiming they are in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil facilities, though the Kremlin insists that civilian targets are not being hit.

