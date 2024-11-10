(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru is charting a course for economic growth through strategic trade agreements. The country aims to finalize a free trade pact with India by 2025. This move follows eight rounds of negotiations, briefly paused during Peru's 2024 elections. Ursula León, Peru's of Foreign Trade and Tourism, expressed optimism about resuming talks.



The potential agreement with India holds significant importance for Peru. It would complement the existing free trade relationship with China, established in 2009. This dual access to the world's two most populous nations could reshape Peru's economic landscape.



Recent years have seen a surge in trade between Peru and India. Gold exports have been a key driver of this growth. From January to September 2024, Peru's exports to India reached $3.5 billion. This marked a 77% increase compared to the previous year.



Peru's trade strategy extends beyond India. The country is also in talks with Indonesia for a similar agreement. Indonesia, with over 280 million people, represents a vast market for Peruvian goods. León hopes to make substantial progress on this front during the upcoming APEC forum in Lima.







As oone of the world's largest copper producer, Peru stands to gain from these agreements. They could open new avenues for mineral exports and diversify the country's trade portfolio. The government is also updating its existing trade pact with China to reflect current economic realities.



Peru's ambitions don't stop at Asia. The country is working to strengthen economic ties with Brazil. However, negotiations have faced delays since 2016 due to anti-corruption protocols. León emphasized the importance of including such measures in any future agreement.

Peru's Strategic Push for Free Trade Agreements: India, Indonesia, and Beyond

These trade initiatives reflect Peru's broader economic strategy. By diversifying its partnerships, the country aims to reduce dependence on traditional markets. This approach could provide more stability and opportunities for Peruvian businesses.



The potential benefits of these agreements extend beyond raw numbers. They could stimulate job creation and technological exchange. Small and medium enterprises might find new opportunities in these expanded markets.



However, challenges remain. Negotiating fair terms that benefit all parties requires skill and patience. Peru must also ensure these agreements align with its domestic economic policies and development goals.

