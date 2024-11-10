Jlo Feels Her Tour Cancellation Was 'Best Thing’ She Had Ever Done

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) While singer-songwriter Dua Lipa was heartbroken with the cancellation of her recent gig, actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is hardly affected over the axing of her past tour.

JLo feels it might have been a blessing in disguise as her fans feel let down, reports 'Mirror UK'.

The actress-singer, who had a tumultuous past in the recent months, was all set to kick off her 'This Is Me... Live' tour across North America on June 26 with stops in major cities including Miami, Las Vegas, New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia, plus three Canadian shows slated for August.

As per 'Mirror UK', in May, JLo dropped the bombshell of the tour's cancellation, just three months before filing for divorce from Hollywood star Ben Affleck.

She reached out to her fans via her website expressing her sorrow. She said, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time”.

Despite the setback, Jennifer has been seen waving cheerfully to her supporters. A representative for the singer confirmed to the Mirror at the time that Jennifer was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.

Reflecting on her decision during an appearance on the Graham Norton show, Jennifer confessed that spending the summer with her kids was the "best thing" she had ever done, admitting, "It was not like me to do that, so I always want to apologise to the fans”.

Additionally, Jennifer has been busy in the UK, attending the premiere of 'Unstoppable', a film produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.