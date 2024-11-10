EU presidents issue threat to Russia`s bordering country

(MENAFN) The leaders of France, Germany, and Poland have warned Georgia that its European Union accession bid will face opposition unless it repeals recent laws deemed incompatible with "European values and principles." In a joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Polish Prime Donald Tusk emphasized the importance of Georgia demonstrating a commitment to reform by reversing legislation that has drawn concern. They also expressed alarm over reports of “numerous irregularities and voter intimidation” during Georgia's parliamentary on October 26, calling for a thorough investigation. This statement was issued on behalf of the Weimar Triangle, a regional partnership of the three countries. The US government has issued similar warnings, with State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stating that Georgia will face "consequences" unless it withdraws or repeals anti-democratic laws.



In the disputed elections, Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, secured a majority, but opposition groups have refused to accept the result. President Salome Zourabichvili has accused the government of stealing the election, calling it a "Russian special operation," though she has not provided evidence for these claims. Earlier this year, Georgia's parliament passed two controversial reforms: one requiring foreign funding disclosures for NGOs and media outlets, and another restricting pro-LGBTQ content, which the government justified based on the country's conservative values. Meanwhile, Russia has denied any involvement in the election outcome, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accusing the US of falsely attributing election interference to Moscow.

MENAFN10112024000045015687ID1108869540