President-elect Trump’s transition team prepares executive orders to withdraw U.S. from Paris climate agreement

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is preparing executive orders to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement and shrink the size of select national monuments to make way for increased exploration and mining.



Additionally, Trump's team intends to lift the ban on new natural gas export terminals and revoke the exemption that lets California and other states impose stricter pollution standards.



These moves align with promises made during his campaign. Caroline Levitt, spokesperson for the Trump Transition Team, stated that the election results provide Trump with a "mandate" to fulfill those promises.



Under President Biden, approval for new LNG export licenses was put on hold in January while the environmental and economic impacts were reviewed. The U.S. Department of Energy plans to publish a revised analysis for public comment before the year’s end.



Moreover, transition sources have indicated that discussions are underway about potentially relocating the EPA headquarters out of Washington, D.C.

MENAFN10112024000045015687ID1108869536