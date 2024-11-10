Speaker of the Arab Parliament urges international, regional legislative bodies to take decisive action in support of UNRWA

(MENAFN) Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has urged international and regional legislative bodies to take decisive action in support of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). He called on these parliaments to push their to demand Israel stop its violations, comply with international resolutions, and respect global laws and norms.



Al-Yamahi also denounced the ongoing violence and ethnic cleansing of unarmed civilians, which has been ongoing for more than a year, and called for an immediate cessation of such actions.



In letters to international and regional parliamentary leaders, Al-Yamahi stressed the urgency of halting Israel’s attempts to dismantle UNRWA, warning that these actions jeopardize the rights of Palestinian refugees, particularly their right to return, as outlined in United Nations resolutions.



He pointed out that UNRWA is not only a humanitarian organization providing essential services such as education, healthcare, and relief to over 6 million Palestinian refugees, but also symbolizes the international community’s commitment to Palestinian refugee rights. Al-Yamahi stressed that Israel's efforts to eliminate UNRWA are part of a broader strategy to undermine the refugee issue and deny Palestinians their right of return, a stance that contradicts international law and UN resolutions.



The Speaker called for coordinated international efforts to protect UNRWA and ensure its continued operations in accordance with UN Resolution 194 of 1948, a crucial element for maintaining regional stability and achieving a just, lasting peace. He emphasized that there is no substitute for the agency’s critical role.

MENAFN10112024000045015687ID1108869532