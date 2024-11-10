Military strategist points out important distinctions between Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) Military strategist Brigadier General Hassan Jouni pointed out important distinctions between the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon in terms of geography, terrain, and fighter capabilities, particularly with Hezbollah. While some Israeli reservists have drawn parallels between Hezbollah’s tactics and those of Hamas in Gaza, Jouni noted that the terrain in southern Lebanon offers more advantages for combat, making the fighting there more difficult for Israeli forces.



Jouni explained that southern Lebanon’s rugged terrain is more favorable for combat than Gaza’s flat, barren landscape, which lacks natural cover like trees or forests. Hezbollah, he added, has had years to prepare for conflict, especially after the 2006 war, building significant military strength in anticipation of future clashes with Israel.



A major difference, according to Jouni, is Hezbollah’s ability to train specialized fighters and leverage extensive local and regional support. In comparison, Hamas in Gaza is closely monitored by Israeli intelligence and faces limitations in strategic depth, with its border to Egypt remaining closed. Additionally, Hezbollah’s years of experience in combat, having fought numerous battles with Israel, gives it crucial insight into Israeli tactics and strategies.

