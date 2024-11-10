Iran to host 6th International Exhibition of Printing, Processing, Packaging

(MENAFN) Tehran is hosting the sixth edition of Iran’s International of Printing, Processing, and Packaging (IPAP 2024), which is taking place from November 7 to 10 at the Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Center. This significant event brings together 140 exhibitors, both domestic and international, from various countries to showcase innovations in the printing and packaging industry. The exhibition serves as a platform for industry professionals to explore the latest technologies, products, and advancements in the sector.



The primary goal of the exhibition is to connect producers and operators from different areas of the printing and packaging industries, offering them an opportunity to learn about the latest achievements in this field. In addition to highlighting technological advancements, the event also aims to promote the country's capabilities, supporting business growth and the development of high-quality packaging for Iran's non-oil exports.



Exhibitors are showcasing a diverse range of products, including machinery for the food and beverage industry, flexible packaging equipment, and tools for the carton, paper, and cardboard industries. Additionally, digital printing on fabric and paper products is also featured, reflecting the broad scope of the packaging sector.



By facilitating these interactions and promoting advancements in printing and packaging, the exhibition is poised to contribute to the growth of Iran’s export sector, particularly in terms of non-oil products, and enhance the overall quality of packaging for the international market.

