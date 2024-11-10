Hemant Soren Only Focuses On 'Bangladeshi Ghuspaithiya Swagat Yojana': Gourav Vallabh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government, alleging that it prioritises a "Bangladeshi Ghuspaithiya (infiltrators) Swagat Yojana" over developmental work.

In a conversation with IANS, Vallabh asserted that the people of Jharkhand are ready for a change and support a BJP-led government.

Addressing Soren's recent comments suggesting that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is attempting to topple the JMM government, Vallabh stated, "Soren has acknowledged that his is on its way out. Thank you for admitting defeat before the elections. People across Jharkhand, including tribal communities, have resolved to bring in a new government."

Vallabh further criticised Soren's governance, saying, "You have failed the youth, women, elderly, disabled, and widows of Jharkhand."

He alleged that the JMM government is more focused on sheltering Bangladeshi infiltrators than addressing the state's needs, which he claims has led to the erosion of local support.

Turning his focus to the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vallabh expressed confidence in BJP's prospects, critiquing Congress-governed states for their financial conditions.

"Look at the financial condition of Himachal, Telangana, and Karnataka. The Karnataka government is allegedly draining resources to fund campaigns in Maharashtra. Wherever Congress governs, corruption takes over. The Karnataka government is looting the people there so that it can give money to the Congress candidates in Maharashtra and spend money on campaigning," he asserted.

"The Prime Minister is right -- Maharashtra should not be under the Congress royal family's control," he said.

He further added that the situation is similar in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and the people there will also vote for the BJP in the next term.

Referring to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek hai to safe hai" and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "Batenge to katenge" remarks, Vallabh defended the statements, asserting that they promote unity.

"If the people of this country stay united, they will prosper," Vallabh said.

He also accused Kharge of engaging in appeasement politics, arguing, "You want to practice politics of appeasement, you want to make your policies keeping one religion in mind, you do not think about the majority community, you think only about one particular community. That is why you do not understand what we are saying. And we are saying that if every person of the country stays united, then he will remain safe and 'Batenge to katenge' (if we do not stay united and if we are divided)."

"So this is the same thing. They are confused only because they want to do politics of appeasement," he added.