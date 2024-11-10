Baku, Azerbaijan hosts annual COP29 climate conference

(MENAFN) Next week, Baku, Azerbaijan, will host the annual COP29 climate conference, with tens of thousands of delegates from around the world attending. While each summit brings fresh commitments and action plans, the true motives behind these discussions can often be difficult to discern.



**Why is the COP Conference Held Every Year?**



Climate change impacts every country, making global cooperation essential to finding solutions that cater to the diverse needs of each nation. In 1992, countries signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which recognized the need for different responsibilities: wealthier, industrialized nations that contributed the most to global warming and poorer nations that suffer its worst effects.



The underlying principle of these talks is that the industrialized world, having benefitted the most from economic development, should take greater responsibility for addressing climate change. However, as developing economies grow, finding a fair balance has become increasingly difficult, especially as richer nations face new challenges like the financial strain of wars and other global issues.



**What Can the Annual Summit Achieve?**



The COP conference provides a platform for countries to exchange ideas on energy policy, financing solutions, and mutual support. The involvement of world leaders sends a clear message about their nations’ dedication to achieving the UN’s climate objectives, while also holding them accountable for past promises. Although the COP Summit is the main event, country representatives work year-round to lay the groundwork for new proposals that can be agreed upon by consensus during the conference.

