Trump poised to become first U.S. president to enter office while dealing with several ongoing criminal cases

(MENAFN) Donald is poised to become the first U.S. president to enter office while dealing with several ongoing criminal cases. His election has led to a unique situation, with many of his legal issues still unresolved. According to CBS, negotiations are already taking place between Trump's legal team and authorities on how to address these matters.



In May, Trump was convicted in New York on 34 charges related to falsifying business records after paying hush money to an adult actress. The sentencing, initially set for September, has been postponed until November 26, after the election. Although Trump is unlikely to be sentenced to prison due to his age and first-time offender status, his legal team may immediately appeal a potential prison sentence, arguing that it would impede his ability to carry out presidential duties. Experts suggest that such an appeal could stretch on for years.



Additionally, in the case of his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith filed criminal charges against Trump, claiming his actions weren't protected by presidential immunity. While the Supreme Court ruled that Trump is partially immune from prosecution for official duties performed as president, Smith is proceeding with charges, arguing that Trump's efforts to alter the election outcome were not part of his official responsibilities. Some legal experts believe that as president-elect, Trump may see this case dropped, citing precedents that protect a sitting president from prosecution.

