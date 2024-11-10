Russians Hit Kharkiv With Hrom-E1 Missile Last Night Preliminary Data

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians hit Kharkiv late on Saturday evening with a Hrom-E1 missile, causing damage.

"The Russian forces shelled Kharkiv once again. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged. According to preliminary data from explosive experts, the Russians used a Hrom-E1 missile. An investigation has been launched under Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violations of the laws and of war," the statement reads.

The police note that on November 9, around 22:20, residents of Kharkiv heard a loud explosion. The enemy missile hit Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, near a high-rise building. As a result of the strike, a 59-year-old woman was affected, suffering from an acute stress reaction. She received medical assistance on-site. A residential building and a supermarket were damaged.

Investigators, forensic experts, and bomb technicians worked at the site of the enemy projectile's impact, gathering evidence of yet another crime committed by the Russian military.

As previously reported, the Russian forces attacked Chuhuiv community in Kharkiv region last night with a Shahed strike drone, resulting in injuries to two people.