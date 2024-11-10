Ukraine's Defense Forces Down 62 Russian Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 9:30 on Sunday, November 10, the Ukrsinian Defense Forces shot down 62 drones that Russians used to attack Ukraine since the evening of Saturday, November

This was reported by the Air Force of the of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Overnight, the air surveillance of the Ukrainian Air Force detected and tracked 145 aerial targets, including Shahed strike drones and unidentified drones, launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, Bryansk (Russia), and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air assault was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9:30, November 10, as many as 62 enemy drones were intercepted in the regions of Odesa, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk.

It is noted that 67 enemy drones lost their track in various regions of Ukraine, while 10 other Russian UAVs exited Ukrainian airspace toward Moldova, Belarus, and Russia.

As a result of the enemy attack, Odesa and other regions suffered damage. Apartment buildings and private properties were affected, but no casualties have been reported so far, and assistance is being provided to those affected.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russians are likely developing new routes and tactics for future aerial attacks on Odesa region, according to Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the South unit of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army and head of the Public Council at the Odesa Regional Military Administration.