Iraqi Militia Claims Two Drone Attacks On N. Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Nov 10 (NNN-NINA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite group, yesterday, claimed responsibility for two drone in northern Israel.

In statements, the group said, its fighters launched separate drone attacks, one on a“vital site” and the other on a“military site” in northern Israel.

It did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties.

The Israel Defence Forces said on its X account yesterday that, the Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial object that made its way from the east, before it crossed into the Israeli regime territory overnight.

The Iraqi militia group noted that, the drone attacks were carried out“in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon,” adding, it would continue targeting“the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace.”

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and U.S. positions in the region, to show support for the Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon, on Sept 23.– NNN-NINA