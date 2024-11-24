Maharashtra Polls: ECI Dy Commissioner, State CEO Present Assembly Election Gazette To Guv

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Deputy Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India (ECI) Hirdesh Kumar and Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, S. Chockalingam on Sunday called on Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and presented the copies of the Gazette containing names of members elected to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra and ECI's Notification.

The results of General to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were declared on November 23.

The names of elected candidates of the election were published in Maharashtra State Gazette vide Election Commission of India's Notification dated November 24, 2024.

This was done as per the provisions contained in Section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

The Deputy Election Commissioner, ECI and the State Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra presented copies of the said Gazette containing ECI's Notification to the Governor.

The MahaYuti -- comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde camp) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) -- will now formally stake claim for the formation of government by submitting the list of legislators with their signatures.

They will first elect the leader of the MahaYuti who will hold the Chief Minister's post.

MahaYuti has scored a landslide victory by winning 229 seats while Maha Vikas Aghadi -- an alliance between Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) -- could not even touch the 50 mark as they won 47 seats.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the two deputy chief ministers -- Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar -- have drawn praises for their leadership skills in steering the MahaYuti towards victory, putting behind the disappointing show in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer from the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra State Kiran Kulkarni, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Manohar Parkar and Secretary, ECI Suman Kumar Das and Section Officer Niranjan Kumar Sharma from Election Commission of India were also present.