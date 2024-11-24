IPL 2025 Auction: Naman Dhir, Abdul Samad Highlight Uncapped All-Rounders List

(MENAFN- IANS) Jeddah, Nov 24 (IANS) Set nine, comprising of uncapped all-rounders, saw intense bidding wars, with Naman Dhir returning to MI for Rs 5.25 crore and Abdul Samad joining LSG for Rs 4.20 crore. DC secured Ashutosh Sharma for Rs 3.80 crore, while GT bagged Mahipal Lomror for Rs 1.70 crore. PBKS grabbed Harpreet Brar at Rs 1.50 crore, and DC added Sameer Rizvi for Rs 95 lakh. Nishant Sindhu went to GT for Rs 30 lakh, while Utkarsh Singh remained unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Naman Dhir drew early interest as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) sparred. RCB led briefly at Rs 50 lakh before Delhi Capitals (DC) entered and pushed the bid past Rs 1 crore. As MI reclaimed the lead at Rs 2 crore, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) joined the fray, escalating the bidding to Rs 3.40 crore.

MI's decision to use the Right-to-Match (RTM) option proved pivotal, despite RR's final attempt to secure the player at Rs 5.25 crore. In the end, MI emerged victorious, welcoming back Dhir, a versatile all-rounder, with a whopping payday.

The big-hitting Abdul Samad, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, triggered a fierce bidding war between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and RCB, who took the price to Rs 1.5 crore. After RCB bowed out, Punjab Kings (PBKS) jumped in, pushing the bid beyond Rs 2 crore.

LSG, however, refused to back down, driving the price to Rs 4.20 crore. PBKS hesitated, allowing LSG to close the deal. With Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) declining their RTM option, Samad became a marquee signing for LSG.

Ashutosh Sharma, a game-changer as an Impact Player last season, entered at Rs 30 lakh. Early bids from RCB and Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw the price touch Rs 95 lakh before DC entered the picture. The bidding intensified, crossing Rs 3 crore as PBKS and DC locked horns.

After some deliberation, DC raised the paddle at Rs 3.80 crore to secure the explosive batter, marking a massive payday for Sharma.

Having played for RR and RCB in the past, Mahipal Lomror opened with bids from RR and Gujarat Titans (GT). The battle pushed the price past Rs 1 crore, but Titans held firm at Rs 1.70 crore. RCB chose not to use their RTM option, making Lomror a solid acquisition for GT.

Harpreet Brar, starting at Rs 30 lakh, witnessed a tussle between LSG and PBKS. The bid climbed swiftly past Rs 1 crore, with PBKS eventually sealing the deal at Rs 1.50 crore, fending off last-minute interest from MI.

With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Sameer Rizvi saw a competitive start as CSK and DC drove the price to Rs 95 lakh. DC closed the deal, making Rizvi a promising addition to their roster.

Nishant Sindhu found a home with Gujarat Titans at his base price of Rs 30 lakh without any competing bids. Meanwhile, Utkarsh Singh, listed at Rs 30 lakh, went unsold.