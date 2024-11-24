Odisha: Crime Branch To Investigate Case Related To Attack On MLA

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (IANS) The crime branch of Odisha on Sunday took over the investigation of the cases related to the assault of Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo and clashes over disputes related to a market, 'Biraja Haat' near Biraja Temple in Jajpur district.

“In exercise of power conferred under PMR-410(A), I assume full control over the investigation of Jajpur Sadar PS Case No 330 dt. 20.11.24 U/S 189(2)/191(1)/ 126(2)/296/115(2)/109/324(5)351(3)/132/121(1)/221/ 303(2)/ 190 BNS and depute Saroj Kanta Mohanta: DSP, CID Crime Branch, Cuttack to take up investigation of the case and such other cases registered in that connection,” read an order issued by Additional DG (Crime Branch) on Sunday.

The Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the matter by registering a case (14/2024) in this regard.

It is pertinent here to mention that tension erupted in Jajpur following attack on Himanshu Sahoo by workers of opposition Biju Janata Dal while he was on his way to attend a meeting at a government office at Budhaghat near Jajpur town on November 20. Sahoo alleged that the attack on him was orchestrated by senior BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das.

The workers had reportedly staged a road blockade protesting against the district administration's decision to allow farmers and small traders to do business at Biraja Haat which has allegedly been shifted to another place for a project related to the renovation and development of the famous shrine Maa Biraja Temple.

A total of 16 cases have been registered at different police stations so far in this matter and 19 persons including Bhaba Prakash Das, brother of BJD leader Pranab Prakash, have been arrested and forwarded to the court.

The Crime Branch has also taken over the investigation of two more cases registered at the Jajpur Town police station over the allegations of a trader who accused the BJD workers led by Bhaba Prakash of attacking the farmers and traders at the market on November 21.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the Jajpur police station Jajpur Sadar PS area to maintain law and order. To ensure public order, 40 platoons of police have been deployed across the district.