Indonesia’s leader visits China on first overseas trip

(MENAFN) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto embarked on his first overseas trip since taking office last month, heading to China for a state visit. This trip is part of a two-week, multi-nation tour that will also take him to the United States, Brazil, and Peru. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prabowo, aged 73, will engage in bilateral talks in Beijing. These discussions are expected to cover a range of topics, including bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.



Following his visit to China, Prabowo will travel to Washington, D.C., at the invitation of outgoing US President Joe Biden. In Peru, he will represent Indonesia at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) annual meeting. Prabowo will also attend the G20 summit in Brazil, where global leaders will gather to discuss major economic and political issues. On his return journey to Jakarta, he plans to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London.



The tour highlights Indonesia's increasing prominence on the global stage, with Prabowo noting the respect the country commands internationally. "This shows how Indonesia is truly respected," he said, emphasizing the importance of the invitations for both bilateral and multilateral talks, which extend beyond economics to address geopolitical tensions. He expressed that many countries are eager to engage with Indonesia, and that the nation is committed to maintaining strong relationships with all parties.



Prabowo's diplomatic tour underscores Indonesia's growing influence, with the president's engagements aiming to solidify the country's role in global discussions and its stance on crucial international matters.

