Zarqa Launches Cultural Trail To Umm Al-Jimal, Promoting Jordan's Heritage

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The Zarqa Directorate of Culture recently inaugurated its first cultural trail to the archaeological site of Umm al-Jimal, marking a significant step in promoting Jordan's rich heritage.This initiative, designed to highlight Jordan's cultural landmarks, was launched in collaboration with the Zarqa Governorate Council, the Jordan Hejaz Railway Authority, and various cultural and official bodies.The trail coincides with the recent inclusion of Umm al-Jimal on the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it the seventh Jordanian site to join this prestigious designation. Other Jordanian sites listed include Petra, Qasr Amra, Umm al-Rasas, Wadi Rum, and the Baptism Site.Mohammed Al-Zoubi, Director of Zarqa Culture, stated that this cultural trail is part of efforts to expand domestic tourism and provide the public with the opportunity to explore some of Jordan's hidden historical treasures. He emphasized that the trail offers a blend of enjoyment and education, aiming to raise awareness about the unique archaeological significance of Umm al-Jimal.Al-Zoubi also noted that the Zarqa Directorate of Culture is committed to enhancing its role in supporting local tourism and emphasizing the importance of culture in societal development. "Umm al-Jimal is a priceless archaeological treasure, and exploring it is not just an opportunity, but a national duty," he added.Umm al-Jimal, known for its exceptional Nabataean and Roman architecture, is one of Jordan's most important heritage sites. Visitors to the site can explore a variety of well-preserved structures, including palaces, churches, castles, and towers, alongside an advanced system of dams and water channels that showcase the city's engineering prowess in antiquity.Al-Zoubi highlighted that Umm al-Jimal's significance lies in its role as a historical crossroads for several ancient civilizations, including the Nabataeans, Byzantines, and Arabs. The site preserves intricate architectural details and rare inscriptions that provide insights into the lives of the communities that inhabited the region throughout history.