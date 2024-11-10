'Qatar-Japan Ties Mutually Beneficial 3Rd Strategic Dialogue In Doha Soon'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The relations between Qatar and Japan have steadily evolved over the past 50 years and have grown to a strategic partnership encompassing strong economic and cultural links. Ambassador Satoshi Maeda, who is completing his three-year tenure in Qatar, said the introduction of the visa waiver programme for Qatari nationals has significantly facilitated and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

In a recent interaction to mark the end of his tenure, the ambassador said,“Japan highly appreciates and commends Qatar's invaluable and tireless efforts as a mediator to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and secure the release of the hostages. Japan strongly supports these mediation efforts.”

On bilateral ties, the ambassador said the partnership has been mutually beneficial.“For over half a century, Japan and Qatar have cultivated a strong and enduring relationship, built on mutual trust and friendship. Since 1990, Japanese companies have contributed to the full-scale construction of LNG plants in Qatar, and vice-versa, Qatar's reliable supply of LNG and oil has been instrumental in supporting Japan's economic growth.

“In recent years, the bilateral relationship has expanded beyond energy to encompass a wide range of areas, including foreign policy, economic investment, security, education, and culture.”

The ambassador added,“The 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, celebrated throughout 2022, was a highlight of my time here. This historic occasion was marked by a series of cultural, economic, and diplomatic exchanges, including high-level visits by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Japan and Prime Minister Kishida to Qatar.”

He said Doha is also set to host the third strategic dialogue between Qatar and Japan. While a specific date has yet to be confirmed, we look forward to holding it soon.

The dialogue aims to build upon the strong strategic partnership. Regular discussions are being held between our high officials to further strengthen relations in a wide range of areas including bilateral cooperation on regional developments, economic ties, policy dialogue on security issues, and cultural exchange.

He added,“The bilateral relationship has been elevated to a strategic partnership level, setting the stage for even greater cooperation in the coming decades. This elevated partnership has already yielded tangible results.

“This year, Japan Airlines launched a direct flight between Tokyo and Doha, while Qatar Airways resumed direct flights between Osaka and Doha. These increased air links are expected to boost tourism and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.”

Japan's target of doubling inward foreign direct investment by 2030, with a focus on digital transformation, green technology, and healthcare, aligns well with Qatar's development goals. We hope that cooperation will progress in these areas as well, he remarked.

Ambassador Maeda said Japan and Qatar have a strong economic and trade relationship underpinned by mutual interests and joint priorities.

“While Japan has imported large amounts of Qatari LNG and crude oil for many years now, the amount of exports from Japan to Qatar in 2023 was also the highest of the past 15 years – testifying of the mutually-beneficial economic ties between our two countries.

“A large portion of Japan's exports to Qatar include goods such as automobiles, car parts, and steel pipes used in gas fields which accounts for two thirds of the total exports. Steel pipe exports are expected to grow as the Northfield expansion progresses.”

To a question on what he liked the most about Qatari culture, the ambassador said,” Qatar holds a special place in my heart. As my first posting to the Middle East, it offered me a unique opportunity to immerse myself in this rich and vibrant culture which was completely unknown to me before. During my time here, I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the warm hospitality and generosity of the Qatari people.

"I liked how people often come together in Majlis for social gatherings, how familial bonds are highly valued and the community's strong emphasis on taking care of elderly relatives. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served in this beautiful country.”