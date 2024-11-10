Tripura Advocate General Siddhartha Shankar Dey To Quit On Monday

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Nov 10 (IANS) Tripura's Advocate General Siddhartha Shankar Dey has confirmed that he would quit the post and submit his resignation letter to the on Monday.

De, who declined to comment about his decision to resign, told the that he would formally submit his resignation letter on Monday.

Sources, however, said that owing to "rifts with the senior officials of the Tripura government's law department and senior bureaucrats", the veteran law officer would quit the post.

Dey was appointed as Advocate General on December 29, 2020, after his predecessor Arun Kanti Bhowmik, also a former MLA, died after being affected by Covid-19-related complications.

Originally from northern Tripura, Dey had been practising at the Gauhati High Court before his appointment to the Advocate General of Tripura.

Reacting on his tenure, De remarked, "All songs have an end like all seasons have a changeover, just like that."

"I have had a memorable and successful tenure of four years under two successive Chief Ministers (Biplab Kumar Deb and Manik Saha). It was a fulfilling journey, but this is a pleasure post that depends on the conveniences of both the government and myself," the veteran lawyer observed.

Highlighting his performance during his term, Dey said that he lawfully streamlined the state's promotion policy, which had been stalled for eight years.

According to De, the policy overhaul filled approximately 4,000 vacant positions, accelerating the administrative process and revitalising the state's governance framework.

Another noteworthy feat, De pointed out, was the formulation of a government appointment policy prioritising local candidates.

Recognising Tripura's unique challenges as a landlocked state with limited industrial expansion opportunities, De stressed that prioritising locals in government jobs was crucial for sustainable growth.

Local media reports said that the state government has already selected a senior lawyer for the post of next Advocate General.

The official announcement is expected to be made soon, the reports said.