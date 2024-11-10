London Taxi Drivers Charity For Children Wins First Prize At Syn Film Festival Gala Awards

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK – The London Taxi Drivers Charity for Children (LTCFC) proudly accepted the prestigious first prize at the Big Syn International Festival held at the Curzon cinema in Shaftesbury Avenue on Friday 8th November. Established 96 years ago, the LTCFC is now gearing up for its centenary in 2028.

The winning film showcased the charity's heartwarming outings dating back to the 1940s up to the present day, highlighting nearly a century of taking children to the seaside. This recognition is a significant achievement for the LTCFC, as their film produced by London Cab driver Sean Paul Day will be featured on the iconic Piccadilly Circus lights, one of the UK and Europe's largest and iconic billboards.

We invite you to join us in supporting the London Taxi Drivers Charity for Children at Piccadilly Circus on Thursday, 14th November 2024, at 11 a.m. Let's celebrate this momentous occasion together!

