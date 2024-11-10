Markets finish week with profits, Trump’s win brings US stocks higher

(MENAFN) US ended higher on Friday, with weekly gains ranging from 4 percent to 6 percent after Donald Trump’s win in the presidential vote.



The manufacturing standard published a gain of 0.59 percent, or 259.65 units, and ended the day at 43,988.99. it rose 4.61 percent throughout the week.



The included 22.44 units, or 0.38 percent, to achieve 5,995,54, as its five-day profit was 4.66 percent.



The further surged 17.32 units, or 0.09 percent, to finish the day at 19,286.78 and grew 5.74 percent for the week.



The VIX volatility index, known as the “fear index”, dropped 1.71 percent to 14.94.

The US dollar index increased 0.44 percent to 104.8, whereas the EUR/USD exchange ratio dropped 0.8 percent.



Noble metals were in a downturn. Gold decreased 0.82 percent to about USD2,683 per ounce and silver fell by 2.32 percent to USD31.29.



Oil prices dropped about 2.08 percent, while international benchmark Brent crude at USD73.80.

