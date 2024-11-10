5 campaigns and initiatives across India contributing to nation building

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .

India is a country with the highest population in the world. While the country boasts of some of the world’s richest people from here, we also have a huge population that is marginalised, under privileged, and in need of help. There are many corporate organisations that have taken up causes and campaigned for the welfare of the society as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility. Some trusts that are solely formed with an aim to benefit the society also ensure that those in need must receive help, and in the process contribute significantly towards nation building. Here are some campaigns and initiatives that are impacting many lives and benefiting the society at large.



World’s Largest Morning Nutrition Program



Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust is the force behind the world’s largest morning nutrition programme. They have crossed the milestone of serving over 1 crore school going children across the country. Last month, as part of their Nutrition Month initiative in sync with government of India’s call for Poshan Maah, they served 20 lakh additional children. With this they have now served 1 billion meals since the inception of the campaign. They partnered with the likes of Amazon, Big Basket, Dell Foundation, Infosys Foundation, Kelloggs India, LG Electronics, Microsoft, etc. Aimed at ensuring that no child goes hungry, this campaign supported the much- needed nutritional needs of children, especially in Anganwadis and government schools. Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust is a part of the global humanitarian mission of revered spiritual teacher Sri Madhusudan Sai.



Humanitarian Homes



Run by India’s Happiness Ambassador AiR-Atman in Ravi, a philanthropist, Spiritual Mentor and author, AiR Humanitarian Homes are shelters for the destitute and underprivileged in Bangalore, serving more than 500 people. They have an emergency helpline number too. This initiative serves the abandoned, mentally challenged people by providing them medical facilities as well as a place to live. Everyone is accepted, from young children to the elderly, from abused people to those suffering from crippling or fatal illnesses. Many of the individuals they save are discovered in appalling conditions, malnourished, afflicted with illnesses, and frequently have open wounds infested with maggots. They all have heartbreaking tales to share about loneliness, abandonment, suffering, hunger, and spending days and nights on the streets in darkness and despair. And these are the same stories that eventually turn into inspirational tales with a joyful conclusion. This is how compassion and kindness can make a difference.



Digital Literacy



Google India's "Internet Saathi" program is empowering women via digital literacy training in an effort to close the digital divide in rural India. Google collaborates with Tata Trusts to train local women as "Internet Saathis," who thereafter share their knowledge and expertise on digital technology with their communities.

Google India supports economic development, education, and access to basic services by encouraging rural women to use and access the internet.



Employment Skills Training



Developing Young People's Employment Skills, "Tata STRIVE" is a major CSR program of the Tata Group that focusses on employment and skill development. The initiative gives marginalised kids vocational training, and strives to close the gap between worker capabilities and industrial requirements. Over 5 lakh young people have received training in a variety of trades through the program, and many of them have found work as a result, greatly promoting economic empowerment.



Empowering Farmers



Through the use of digital platforms to empower farmers, ITC's e-Choupal initiative transformed agricultural practices in rural India. Through the establishment of a network of internet kiosks in communities, the program gave farmers access to weather forecasts, market data, and agricultural best practices. A little over 40 lakh farmers have been affected.

Through the use of advertising to showcase the advantages and achievements of e-Choupal, ITC successfully conveyed the ways in which technology can boost livelihoods and productivity. ITC's dedication to sustainable agricultural development was demonstrated by this effort, which not only closed the information gap but also created a community of knowledgeable and capable farmers.





